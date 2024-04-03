Ranbir Kapoor Starrer ‘Ramayana’ Shooting Started, First Photo From Set Goes Viral (See Pics)

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is making headlines due to its star-studded cast. After buzz about who will be part of this historical drama finally shooting for drama has begun. The first photo from the sets of the Ramayana shoot was released. Tiwari commenced filming with a Muhurta Pooja. In this movie, Ranbir Kapoor will portray Shri Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Mata, and Yash as Ravana.

The initial set photo from 'Ramayana' is out, showcasing a grand set with the caption 'Ramayana, First Day.' Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash eagerly anticipate the movie. Although the shooting has begun, Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are absent, with initial shots using body doubles. A crew member shared this viral photo on social media.

Reportedly, Ranbir and Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' schedule spans 60 days, with half in Mumbai and the rest in London. Ranbir sports a clean-shaven look, while Sai Pallavi recently wrapped up shooting 'Maharaja' with Aamir Khan's son Junaid.