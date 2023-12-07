Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character is toxic, reveals his on-screen sister

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, Animal, is continuing its juggernaut run at the box office. The intense action crime thriller, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has set the cash registers ringing. The film has been in the news for its violent content which has not gone down well with certain section of the audience. Now, in an interview with DNA, actor Saloni Batra has opened up about how Ranbir’s character in Animal is problematic. Saloni essayed the role of Ranbir's sister in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Saloni Batra said, “I am a facilitator. It’s my job as an actor to facilitate what an artiste wants to bring the table, who are the creators. Now, they have a vision about this character in this world. This character, the way he talks and behaves, is toxic. But the story is about him and Sandeep sir has chosen to tell his story in his way. As an audience, it is our responsibility to watch and decide what is right and wrong. If that character is firing a gun in the college, it doesn’t mean it’s right.

She added, “This is a vision of an artiste for entertainment. In this world, the character Rannvijay Singh aka Vijay) stands true but like I said, it is your responsibility as an audience that you don’t take it home. You came to the theatre and were entertained. And that is the job of cinema. You don’t have to learn from it. You don’t have to take it back home and tell people that it’s ok to say such things to women... As a woman, I would be offended if someone in real life did that to me. But, such people exist. And this story is about one such story. The director is not being a teacher. He is being an entertainer. The film was released on December 1, and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.