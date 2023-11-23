Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ gets A certificate, director reveals runtime

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film, 'Animal,' is all set to hit theatres on December 1, generating heightened excitement among fans. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an 'A' certificate ahead of its premiere. Clocking in at a substantial 3 hours and 21 minutes, the movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, promises an engaging cinematic experience.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. 'Animal' delves into the intricate dynamics of the father-son relationship portrayed by Ranbir and Anil's characters.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the certification news on his official X account, expressing anticipation for the film's release on December 1. “Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-) #AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st @VangaPictures @TSeries,” he wrote on X.

This marks Vanga's second venture in Bollywood after the success of 'Kabir Singh.' The film is slated to go head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' at the box office.

Initially scheduled for an August release, 'Animal' faced rescheduling due to clashes with other big releases like Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2,' Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2,' and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer.' Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Balbir Singh, Ranbir's father, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Geetanjali, Ranbir's love interest. Bobby Deol adds intensity to the narrative with his portrayal of the antagonist.