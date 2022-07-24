Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film, Shamshera a big flop, shows cancelled due to poor response

After a long wait of four years, Ranbir Kapoor finally returned to the big screen with Karan Malhotra's Shamshera which opened to poor response. Although the star cast of the film did not leave any stone unturned to promote the film, it unfortunately had a low opening leading to many shows being cancelled due to absence of audience.The morning show occupancy report of the film is not great.

According to the Box Office India, Shamshera took a low of 15-20 percent start which is almost as same as Samrat Prithviraj's start and below Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.The film has opened to around Rs 10.25 crore on the first day of release, which is not a great figure for something mounted on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. In fact, Shamshera could actually open to a lower number than YRF’s other notorious box office bomb of 2022, Samrat Prithviraj which earned Rs 10.7 crore on its opening day.This year has been a disappointment for the Hindi film industry with a string of flops at the box-office, with even the stars not having it easy. Over the past few months, films such as Attack: Part 1, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jersey­, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, Samrat Prithviraj, Anek and Jugjugg Jeeyo have failed to work their magic, with the only silver lining amongst this string of flops being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

