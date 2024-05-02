Ranbir Kapoor's selfie with his 'Ramayana' co-star Ajinkya Deo leaves fans in frenzy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Keeping the fans on their toes, the much-anticipated Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Actor Ajinkya Deo, who has recently joined the star cast shared a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Ajinkya treated fans with a selfie with Ranbir while confirming that he will be playing a stellar role in the trilogy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6anAiRtM_v/

Flaunting his big smile, Ranbir strikes a pose with Ajinkya in the photo.

He wore a checked shirt that he paired with a basic t-shirt and cap.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "So now for the clarification on this photo ... excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it's been a wonderful year and half as I shared the screen first with Neetusingh Kapoor ma'am then with Karishma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "All the best sir! We cannot wait to see you guys on the big screen."

Another user commented, "Good luck and can't wait to see you in the dynamic role of Vishwamitra."

Reportedly, Ajinkya Deo will be portraying the character of sage Vishwamitra, who served as Lord Rama's mentor.

'Ramayana' also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans,hinting that actor is taking archery lessons.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

