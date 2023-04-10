Ranbir ki kya aukat hai': Urfi Javed clarifies her statement on Ranbir Kapoor

Urfi Javed is known for her daring and one-of-a-kind fashion choices. The diva never shies away from making a fashion statement when out and about. Every time she steps out, she makes a point of grabbing eyeballs. She recently retaliated at Ranbir Kapoor, telling him to “go to hell” after he commented on her clothes, labeling them “bad taste.”

In a recent chat program, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor discussed Urfi Javed’s fashion choice. The latter attended his sister’s talk show What Women Want and discussed Urfi’s wardrobe choices. While celebs such as Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor have hailed Urfi Javed for her out-of-the-box distinctive fashion style, the Brahmastra actress dismissed it as “bad taste.” She responded to RK’s accusation, stating that his remark was completely unrelated to her.

In her recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actress discussed Kareena Kapoor’s praise for her, while Ranbir’s remarks disturbed her. Bebo praised her for having the bravery to wear such daring costumes in public, but her cousin thought it was in bad taste. Urfi is taken aback by Kareena’s opinion but is unconcerned about what the actor thinks of her. Bigg Boss OTT fame claimed that she was floored and couldn’t believe Laal Singh Chaddha appreciated her. She believed she had accomplished a lot to get praise from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She also responded to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ statement regarding her wardrobe choices, which left her unhappy and outraged. Yet she doesn’t care about his approval when Bebo has already praised her for being exceedingly brave and daring. What else does she require? “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain,” Urfi stated.