Randeep Hooda meets Union Environment Minister: Your knowledge on cinema was energising

Mumbai, Sep 12 Randeep Hooda met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav and shared that the conversation drawing from the minister’s knowledge on various subjects including environment and protection of nature was a very enriching experience for the actor-filmmaker.

Yadav shared two pictures with Randeep on X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote: “Met artist Shri @RandeepHooda in Delhi. We spoke at length about several issues including his art and industry. Also, discussed his experience playing nationalist freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.”

Replying to Yadav, Randeep thanked him for the time and hospitality.

“It was a great pleasure and an honour to meet you @byadavbjp sir. The conversation drawing from your immense and deep knowledge on various subjects including environment, conservation and protection of nature was a very enriching experience for me.”

Randeep found Hooda’s knowledge on cinema refreshing and energising.

“Furthermore your knowledge on cinema was refreshing/energising. Thank you for your time and hospitality.”

Speaking about his work, Randeep was last seen in the film “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” which marked his debut in directing movies.

The film, which also stars Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, was based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep played the title role of Savarkar.

The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character. The film has been criticised for distorting history and for promoting one-sided agenda but received praises for its actors' performances.

Randeep had earlier spoken about his maiden directorial “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” and shared that he made the film to let know of India beyond Mahatma Gandhi.

During a global promotion of the film, Randeep, who was asked about the takeaway from the movie for global audiences, said: “I have taken the route of telling the story of the armed revolution – especially overseas – for a country like India where the image of India that we know of is one of non-violence.

“Therefore, it should be interesting for people across the world to watch this and hence I made it for the international audience in that sense. So that they get to know about India more than just Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

