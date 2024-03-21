Randeep Hooda Never Spoke to Alia Bhatt on Sets of ‘Highway’ for This Reason

Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. We have seen different shades of his acting through movies like Sarbjit, Kick, Ungli, Extraction, and many more. His role in Imtiaz Ali-directed Highway is said to be one of the best roles till now. Recently, while promoting his upcoming movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the actor recalled his Highway shooting days with Alia Bhatt.

Highway was Alia Bhatt's second film after her debut, and she was new to the process. Randeep revealed that during the shooting of Highway, he intentionally didn’t talk to Alia. Explaining the reason Randeep said, "She was this girl from Juhu who had not seen much of the world; she didn’t have much exposure. She used to be terrified of me. So, to maintain her fear of my character... I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn’t even come to sit next to me. That’s the effect we wanted in the movie."

Hooda considers his 2015 film Main Aur Charles and the 2016 film Sarbjit were his life-changing roles, “I grew close to Sarabjit’s sister (Dalbir) through filming. We stayed in touch till she passed away. She wanted me to light her funeral pyre, and I did. She was a great woman, she looked after her brother’s children, whom I talk to.” Then he jokingly added, “Similarly, I was in touch with Charles Sobhraj also. He used to call, video call, and message me from jail in Nepal and I was like, Charles, you are a wanted criminal, stop calling me.”