Randeep Hooda unveils cop-drama 'Sergeant' official teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Actor Randeep Hooda, on Friday, unveiled the teaser of his upcoming project 'Sergeant'.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep dropped the teaser which he captioned, "His name is Sergeant Nikhil Sharma, and voh aa raha hai with a case full of suspense, action, and risks. Aur aage kya hoga, only time will tell! #SergeantOnJioCinema streaming free, 30 June onwards."

Helmed by Prawaal Raman, the film is a suspense cop-drama which stars Randeep Hooda, Arun Govil, Adil Hussain and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from June 30.

Soon after the 'Sultan' actor dropped the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't Wait for this," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Most talented actor."

Meanwhile, Randeep recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Taking to Instagram, He shared a video from the film wrap celebrations.

In the video, he is seen posing with the cast and crew.

And wrapped up the film by cutting the cake.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen. Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn't eat during this stretched period of shoot and I'll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram!"

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the film.

