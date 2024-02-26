Randeep Hooda visits 'Kalapani' on Savarkar's death anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 26 Actor Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his directorial debut ‘Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar’, shared pictures from his visit to the ‘Kalapani’ or the cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the death anniversary of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

On Monday, the actor shared pictures from his visit on his X (formerly called Twitter).

Randeep also penned a lengthy note in his tweet and shared that during the recce of his film he couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes in the jail.

The actor wrote: "Today is the death anniversary of Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in Kalapani for two life times (50 years).”

Randeep further mentioned, “During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement.”

"I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhumane conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution is unmatchable hence for decades the Anti India forces still continue to vilify him....Naman," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen playing the titular role in his directorial debut ‘Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar’ which is based on VD Savarkar.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, and is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty.

The film is set to release on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

