Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Mumbai, June 22 Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like 'Jannat 2', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Sarbjit' and several others, has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a video on the occasion of the film wrap up.

The video consists of several moments from the film's production.

Along with the video, the actor wrote: "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen (sic)."

"Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn't eat during this stretched period of shoot and I'll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #ShootWrap #Gratitude," he added.

Earlier, the first look of the film generated a lot of buzz owing to historical inaccuracies as was pointed out by the Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who said that Netaji was not inspired by Savarkar as they belonged to opposite ideologies.

