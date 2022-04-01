Randhir Kapoor denies having Dementia, says Ranbir is 'entitled to say what he wants'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to his nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor's remark that he is in the early stage of dementia. In a new interview, Randhir dismissed Ranbir's comment on his health saying that he is 'perfectly fine'. He also added that Ranbir is 'entitled to say what he wants.' He was asked whether after watching 'Sharmaji Namkeen', he enquired about the whereabouts of Rishi Kapoor and asked to call him. "I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival," Randhir Kapoor said.

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with NDTV revealed, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, `Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him`. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that. "Rishi Kapoor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year but breathed his last on April 30, 2020. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.