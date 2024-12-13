Rani Mukerji to return as feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : In a major announcement, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has confirmed the production of 'Mardaani 3', the next chapter in the critically acclaimed Mardaani franchise.

The film will once again star Rani Mukerji as the fearless and determined cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

This marks the third instalment of a series that has been celebrated for its compelling narrative and powerful portrayal of a woman fighting against the odds.

The announcement was made on the release anniversary of 'Mardaani 2', with YRF sharing the exciting news that the film will go into production in April 2025.

Over the past decade, the 'Mardaani' franchise has established itself as one of the largest solo female-led series in Hindi cinema, earning a devoted following and becoming a cult favourite among cinephiles.

Rani Mukerji, who has become synonymous with her portrayal of the daring cop, expressed her excitement about the project, and said, "I'm thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of Mardaani 3 in April 2025! It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I'm proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in 'Mardaani 3' as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe," as per a press note shared by the film's team.

The actress also revealed that 'Mardaani 3' will raise the bar in terms of action and intensity.

"When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping to find a script that would elevate the franchise experience. I am really excited about what we have at hand and I'm only hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching the film in theatres!" Rani shared.

Describing the tone of the upcoming film, Rani continued, "Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise and we have a certain responsibility to meet the expectations people have. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I'm intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given."

The third instalment will see Aditya Chopra, the producer behind the franchise, collaborating with fresh talent to continue the legacy of 'Mardaani'.

The film's script will be penned by Aayush Gupta, the writer behind 'The Railway Men'.

The film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who is currently the Associate Director of 'War 2'.

'Mardaani 3' is set to release in theatres in 2026.

