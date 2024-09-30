Rani Mukerji's sweet airport interaction with fans is pure love and all smiles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was recently spotted at the airport, and while her stylish outfit caught everyone's attention, it was her kind interaction with fans that truly stole the hearts of many as she made sure that no one of them was left disappointed.

As Rani made her way out of the airport, a crowd of eager fans gathered, hoping for a picture with the actress. Instead of rushing off, Rani patiently invited everyone to come up one by one for selfies.

In the video, the 'Mardaani' actress is seen happily posing for pictures, making sure each fan got their moment with her.

One moment that stood out was when a young fan struggled to get into the frame. Without missing a beat, Rani noticed the child and immediately invited them to come closer, saying sweetly, "Come bacha." Her thoughtful gesture warmed the hearts of everyone watching, proving once again why she is loved by fans of all ages.

Another sweet moment was when Rani spotted a fan's father standing aside, unsure if he should join the picture. With a smile, Rani playfully called out, "Aapko lena hai papa? Papa chuth jaate hai hamesha!" (Do you also want a picture, Papa? Fathers always get left behind). The crowd couldn't help but laugh and smile at her down-to-earth attitude.

For the airport look, Rani chose a laid-back yet chic vibe. Dressed in a white T-shirt, layered with a white shirt, denim jeans, and matching white shoes, the 'Mardaani' actress kept it casual yet stylish.

Rani recently bagged the Best Actress award at IIFA 2024 for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

