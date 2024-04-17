'Ranneeti' with Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta revisits India's Balakot moment

Mumbai, April 17 The makers of Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi-starrer 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of the high-intensity war drama, showcasing what went behind the scenes of a landmark defence operation, in an exhilarating unseen narrative.

The two-minute trailer begins with glimpses of the Pulwama attack. Ashish, who plays the role of NSA chief says: "Ye ek naya rann hai or isse jeetne ke lie ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat hai."

Jimmy is says: "We need something to hit them directly, and to hit them now."

The show decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders, but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geopolitics.

The high-octane drama, inspired by actual events that shook the nation, is shot at a grand scale, setting new benchmarks in cinematic excellence for the entertainment landscape.

The show boasts of some aerial sequences, stellar performances and a powerful narrative that deftly captures every aspect, both on and off the battlefield.

Speaking about the show, Jimmy said: "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least, but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series inspired by real-life events that shook the nation."

"We always read or hear about what happens on ground during a war-like situation, but being a part of 'Ranneeti' allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room," he shared.

Jimmy recounted a difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks, but not a single cast member complained.

"We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action," he added.

Lara, who plays a power broker, said: "The urgency, the split-second decision making and the pressure in a war room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task."

Ashish said: "Playing the role of the NSA chief has been challenging but the meetings with a few members from the defence forces helped me grasp the nuances of my character. The prep work and workshops took me back to my NSD days."

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited. It also stars Prasanna.

The show releases on JioCinema on April 25.

