Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins Team Up for Men’s Health Ad, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has collaborated with adult film actor Johnny Sins in a groundbreaking advertisement for male performance enhancers. The trailblazing campaign, #TakeBoldCareOfHer, launched by sexual health and wellness brand Bold Care, marks Ranveer Singh's role as a co-founder, having worked behind-the-scenes with the brand for over a year. Johnny Sins makes his debut in Indian brand advertising through this unique partnership.

Ranveer shared the ad on his Instagram, showcasing a clever recreation of a television soap opera moment. In the ad, Ranveer, playing a character reminiscent of a soap opera son-in-law, questions the departing "bahu" (daughter-in-law), portrayed by Kishu in the ad, about her decision to leave. Her response humorously alludes to Johnny Sins, stating, "Jaith ji inki (Johnny Sins) daali main kabhi phool nahi khilta." Johnny, in a witty exchange, quips about his name.

The ad takes a comical turn with a typical soap opera slap, leading to the daughter-in-law falling off the balcony. Ranveer hands Johnny a pill, presenting the brand's performance enhancer, and he rescues his wife in a dramatic fashion. This campaign aims to normalize discussions around men's sexual health, challenging societal norms by employing humor and a scientifically-backed solution.

The brand film, written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, and directed by Ayappa KM, employs a humorous approach akin to their previous successful collaboration on the Rahul Dravid x CRED ad. Produced by Earlyman Films, a prominent ad production house, the initiative strives to break through outdated stigmas, bringing taboo topics to the forefront and conveying a crucial message: you are not alone and help is always available.

Ranveer Singh, Bold Care Co-Founder, expressed his commitment, stating, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.