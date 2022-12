Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Visit Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Home For Ganesh Darshan

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's residence on Thursday for Ganpati Darshan. Ranveer was spotted in a red and white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. He had his hair combed back and wore glasses. Deepika joined him in a green kurta salwar with a heavy red dupatta. Sara was also seen in a simple yellow salwar-suit.

Last week, videos of Ranveer and Deepika taking part in the Ganpati visarjan with the Ambanis had appeared online. While Deepika remained seated in the decorated truck, Ranveer was seen grooving with the Ambanis, including Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant on the truck.

Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in Kabir Khan's 83, in which he played cricketer Kapil Dev and she played his wife Romi Bhatia. Last month, Ranveer received an award from Deepika Padukone on stage. As she presented him Filmfare Best Actor award for 83, he kissed her on her cheek on stage.