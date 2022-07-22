Ranveer Singh goes butt naked in his latest photoshoot

Ranveer Singh has grabbed everyone's attention in his latest photoshoot where the 83 star has bared it all. He has posed nude for his latest magazine cover, for Paper.In the photos, Ranveer is in nothing but, posing on a Turkish rug. He struck different poses, inspired by Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot in the nude. The interview for the magazine features Ranveer talk about his films, his fashion and also his familiarity nakedness in general.

It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**ing naked. You can see my f**ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he said in the interview. You can read the full interview here on the Paper magazine website. On the work front, Ranveer has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.