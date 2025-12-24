'Ranveer Singh Is A Volcano…': Lootera Director Vikramaditya Motwane Praises Dhurandhar Star

As Dhurandhar continues to send shockwaves through the box office, one thing has become impossible to ignore — the overwhelming consensus around Ranveer Singh. Industry veterans, critics, and audiences alike are hailing his performance as one of the most commanding acts of his career, reaffirming his status as the finest actor of his generation. Adding a deeply insightful voice to this chorus is filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who previously directed Ranveer in Lootera. Reflecting on the praise Ranveer is receiving for Dhurandhar, Motwane shared a perspective that goes beyond applause — one rooted in belief.

“I honestly love Ranveer, but I feel that we still haven’t seen so much of what he’s really capable of. I think he is capable of so much more, and I really believe that his best is yet to come. There’s so much inside him.” Motwane’s words resonate strongly in the wake of Dhurandhar, a film where Ranveer’s intensity, physicality, and emotional restraint have left viewers shaken. Social media is flooded with reactions praising his screen presence, while critics have singled out his performance as the driving force behind the film’s impact and historic box-office run.

Looking back at Lootera, Motwane recalled the actor’s relentless commitment to craft — a trait that has only grown sharper with time. “He is someone who gives so much to a role. He immerses himself, dedicates himself completely. He is fully in — 100, 1,000%. He is someone who has so much in store. I always end up feeling that there’s a real volcano inside him that’s going to erupt at some point in time. You’re just waiting for those moments to see it, with the right director guiding him. I think it will come. He is still young.”

That “volcano” feels closer than ever to eruption. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has not only delivered staggering numbers but also a performance that has unified critics, audiences, and peers in admiration. The film stands as a reminder that when Ranveer commits, cinema bends around him — and if Motwane is right, what we’ve witnessed so far may just be the beginning.