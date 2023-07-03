MNS workers put up posters urging Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to join hands amid NCP crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and his fierce rival cousin Raj Thackeray have been urged to work together by Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) members in Mumbai amid the ongoing realignments in state politics.

The poster further adds, Rajsaheb-Uddhavsaheb come together now. Entire Maharashtra is waiting for you - an earnest request of a Maharashtrian soldier with folded hands.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray lamented the political environment in Maharashtra and said Ajit Pawar's move was the first act of a process to discard the burden of Uddhav Thackeray. The first team from the NCP camp has left to join hands with power. The remaining team will join in soon, he said.The Maharashtra BJP was not liking the unnecessary importance being given to Eknath Shinde and they have now found a counter to him.

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as CM Eknath Shinde's deputy on Sunday. After Pawar, senior NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal were among other eight leaders to take oath as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.