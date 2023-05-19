Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, makers to unveil teaser soon

A few days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to make an exit from the Don franchise and he won’t be a part of Don 3. There was a buzz that maybe Ranveer Singh will replace SRK as Don in Don 3. However, there’s no confirmation about it. According to the latest reports, Ranveer Singh along with a few actors were in the race to step into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes as Don. A source told a news portal that

Ranveer has been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3.Following SRK's exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a suitable replacement who would be able to take the legacy of Don forward and make justice to it. Ranveer has been a favourite with Excel Entertainment and has worked in their successful films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. The first Don released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka reprising their characters. Both the films were directed by Farhan.