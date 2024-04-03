Ranveer Singh Teams Up with Johnny Sins for a Hilarious Take on Men's Sex Issues (Watch Video)

Superstar Ranveer Singh has once again joined hand with popular adult star Johnny Sins for another hilarious commercial promoting Bold Care, a men's sexual health and wellness brand. This new ad is part of their #TakeBoldCareOfHer initiative and specifically focuses on their Bold Care Extend Spray.

The ad takes the form of a parody of classic teleshopping advertisement shows. Ranveer Singh, dressed flamboyantly, acts as the host, directly addressing viewers about potential sexual issues. Enter Johnny "Science" Sins, the supposed expert, who offers solutions in a way that cracks up both him and Ranveer.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “It’s bold to care.” The video has left everyone in splits. Many took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “This marketing campaign is genius ,” a comment read. “Keep these coming! ,” added another. “The only superstar to take a bold step to speak about men’s sexual health and wellness ,” praised a fan.

Earlier this year, Ranveer and Johnny starred in another commercial for the brand. At the time, in a statement to the press, Ranveer said, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.” On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated multi-starrer Singham Again and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.



