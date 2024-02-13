Rashami Desai deems Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins’ advertisement 'degrading' to the TV industry

In the wake of Ranveer Singh's advertisement for his sexual wellness brand featuring adult star Johnny Sins, the internet erupted with reactions. The ad spoofed the melodramatic themes of Hindi television soap operas. However, actress Rashami Desai, has expressed her discontent with the ad.Taking to Instagram stories, Desai voiced her disappointment, stating, "I began my career in the regional film industry before transitioning to television. Despite being dubbed the 'small screen,' it caters to a wide audience, including those who watch news, cricket, Bollywood films, and much more. Upon viewing this reel, which was highly unexpected, I perceived it as a slight to the entire TV industry and its workforce."



She continued, "We've often been made to feel inferior and marginalized. Actors aspire to make it to the big screen, and this is exactly how we're treated. While everyone is putting in the effort, not everything is showcased on TV shows. Such portrayals are reserved for the big screen. While there's nothing wrong with depicting reality, this feels like a severe blow to the TV industry. Perhaps I'm overreacting, but we strive to showcase culture and affection to our audience. As someone with a respectful journey in the TV industry, I'm hurt. I hope you understand the sentiment."

The ad featured Ranveer Singh as a Jethji, who intervenes when his brother's wife was leaving the house. Johnny Sins played his brother and the internet called it the 'biggest crossover'. Talking about the ad, Ranveer Singh, co-Founder of Bold Care, shared in a statement, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”The ad has been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team. It has been directed by Ayappa KM.