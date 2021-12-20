Ranveer Singh's starrer 83 first movie review out!

Kabir Khan's 83 is all set to create storm in the industry, the India's 1983 World Cup victory based movie 83 is going to epic. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the role, he is playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Devi while Deepika will be playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role in the movie.



Yesterday the screening of 83 was held in Mumbai which was attended by many Bollywood celebs and guess what they were so impressed by the movie and immediately shared the reviews.



Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was also present at the special screening of Kabir Khan's 83, praised the movie so much and tweeted "Now watching #83 . OMG pure magic. I feel like i am actually there!! Wow. Bravo. And its a sixer!!! Team #83 hits it out of the park!!! Proud feeling for every Indian, the film has me feeling nostalgic euphoric - its simply fantastic. #KapilDev paaji tussi great ho @rajankapoor @kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone take a bow. Wah. Mazaa aa gaya."

She further add, "Special mention of the actor who plays #Srikanth in #83. Superb performance."

While, Singer Palak Muchhal who also attended the screening of the film, tweeted, "Just finished watching the film #83.. Such a respectful ode by @kabirkhankk, @RanveerOfficial and the incredible team to the glorious victory of India at the 1983 world cup! Surreal experience! #ThisIs83."

83 is all set to hit the theaters on 23 December 2021.