Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Ranveer Singh goes wildly mad as he smears wolf poop

Ranveer Singh unveiled the trailer for his upcoming Netflix special with adventurer Bear Grylls, titled Ranveer vs Wild.In the video, Ranveer was seen going over the mountains, fighting bears and wolves, eating maggots, and more. The actor admitted that he was scared but was adamant about not giving up. Interestingly, Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls is coming up with a new concept wherein the audience will be seen deciding every step of Ranveer’s journey making it one of the first interactive shows on OTT. The episode will air on Netflix on July 8.