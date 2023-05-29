Rapper Divine pays tribute to Siddhu Moose Wala during his performance at IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : After rapper King, Divine graced the stage at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony and enthralled the audience with his energetic performance. What caught the attention was Divine paying tribute to late Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose Wala during the show.

Divine during the mid-innings of CSK vs GT match performed in the closing ceremony of IPL. Today is Siddhu Moose Wala's death anniversary and the rapper began his performance with the name of Siddhu Moose Wala.

He was heard saying "Rest in peace Siddhu Moose Wala" and asked the crowd to repeat Sidhu Moosewala after him.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

After that, he started with his hit song 'Mere Gully Mein' and ended his performance with 'Baazigar' song.

Rapper King also gave an energetic and electrifying performance at the beginning of the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.

He kick-started his energetic performance with his hit number 'Tu Aake Dekhle', 'Maan Meri Jaan' and others.

On Sunday, DJ Nucleya entertained the audience with his music. And just look at the faces of crowd, who are not only smiling but grooving on the beats.

Earlier, due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, shifted to the reserved day on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sai Sudharsan's sensational knock of 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's fine fifty propelled Gujarat Titans (GT) to 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Sudharsan scored the highest for Gujarat with a sensational 96 off 47 deliveries while Saha played a fine knock of 54 off 39 balls. For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana bagged two while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

