Rapper King announces maiden world tour: 'Dreams are turning into reality'

Mumbai, June 21 Known for belting out chartbusters such as 'Tu Aake Dekhle' 'Maan Meri Jaan' and 'Oops', rapper King has announced his maiden world tour titled 'Champagne Talk'.

The world tour will have the artist perform at different places all around the globe including London, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Vancouver, Los Angeles and many more.

Sharing the same on his social media handle, King wrote: "Dream is becoming reality. Hello World! Announcing the ultimate destination for Champagne Talk as we finally go on our tour around the World."

Opening up about his excitement for the same, King said in an official statement: "I'm really excited as this is my first ever world tour for an album. The amount of love fans have showered on me and my music over the years has been overwhelming."

