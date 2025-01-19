Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan starrer Azaad scores highest opening box office collection among newcomers debut post-pandemic

New Delhi [India] January 19 : As Bollywood gears up for the upcoming highly anticipated projects, the newcomer-led films have taken centre stage with their unique style and fresh talent. Among several newcomer debut films released recently, 'Azaad' starring debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan has got the biggest opening day collection of Rs 1.5 crore at the box office.

Let's have a look at the debut films of newcomers which were released post-COVID-19 pandemic and were backed by renowned Bollywood production houses.

Azaad

Topping the charts, Azaad is a gripping drama that explores themes of freedom, rebellion, and self-discovery. Featuring promising debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. Ajay Devgn's strategic backing with a cameo, helped propel 'Azaad' to the top. It earned Rs 1.5 crore nett box office collection on day one.

Kill

'Kill' is a high-octane action film which was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Featuring intense fight sequences and fast-paced cinematography, the film starred debutant Lakshya Lalwani and was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. It attracted urban audiences, particularly in metro cities, making it the second-highest opener in this category. It garnered Rs 1.35 crore at the box office.

Ishq Vishq Rebound

A sequel to the cult classic "Ishq Vishq", this film banked on nostalgia while introducing fresh talents like Pashmina Roshan, Jibran Khan along Rohit Saraf. It is a romantic drama directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari which was backed by Ramesh Taurani's Tips. The film secured a strong opening of 1.2 cr at the box office.

Laapataa Ladies

Produced by Aamir Khan, this quirky comedy set in rural India explores the chaos surrounding two missing brides. The film starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava was directed by Kiran Rao and garnered critical acclaim as it was pushed for Oscars. It managed a moderate opening of 75 lakhs compared to the top contenders.

Farrey

This edgy thriller catered to young adults and featured an intriguing storyline about student life and its pressures. Despite Salman Khan's backing, the film starring Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw opened with box office numbers of just 50 lakhs at the box office. The movie was directed by Soumendra Padhi

Binny and Family

This lighthearted comedy centred on a quirky family and their antics. Despite its entertaining premise and Varun Dhawan's support to his debutant niece Anjni Dhawan, 'Binny and Family' directed by Sanjay Tripathy struggled to make a significant impact at the box office and opened with 35 lakhs at the box office.

As the first month of 2025 is coming to its end, cinema enthusiasts will be waiting for more new talents to set their foot in the Bollywood industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor