Rasha Thadani drops a series of pictures ‘between moonlight and laughter'

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actress Rasha Thadani, who is all set for her upcoming movie Laikey Laikaa, recently took to her social media account to share a few fun photos of herself on her social media account.

The pictures seem to be from her recent shoot for Laikey Laikaa, though it is not confirmed. The actress captioned it as “somewhere between the moonlight and laughter”.

Going by the tag mentioned by Rasha on her post, it seems that the pictures were clicked by the movie’s director, Saurabh Gupta. The actress, in one picture, is seen standing against the backdrop of a fort-like structure lit with lights and lamps. In another picture, Rasha can be seen getting clicked by Saurabh Gupta.

Rasha, in the other pictures, is seen laughing and having a gala time with her friends. Recently, Rasha and her co-star actor Abhay Verma took to their social media accounts in a collab post to share a funny video of them cracking cringe jokes.

Captioning it as, “If bad jokes were a movie, this one’s a box office hit!!” Rasha and Abhay were seen telling “bad jokes” to one another yet laughing out loud. A few months ago Rasha Thadani had teased her fans with a fun video on social media with Abhay Verma. In the video call, the newcomers asked each other if they were ready before wondering if the audience was ready for what was to come on June 11.

In the announcement video of their upcoming film, Rasha Thadani began saying, “Get ready with me for something very special.” Abhay Verma chimes in to claim that they are ready, but are fans ready? The two then come together on set, leaving us in awe of their fresh and adorable chemistry as they pose together, looking like a very convincing onscreen couple. The caption underneath this post read, “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”

For the uninitiated, Rasha Thadani, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Raveena Tandon, received a great amount of applause and positive reviews for her performance in her debut movie, Azad.

Her song Uyi Amma from the same movie had taken the internet by storm, and she got great reviews for her dance from both critics and audiences alike. Talking about Laikey Laikaa, the movie is scheduled for a summer 2026 release

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor