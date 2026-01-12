Rashami Desai says 'We cannot take things lightly' in today’s digital world

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Rashami Desai said that in today’s digital world, one cannot think of taking things lightly.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rashami, who herself hosts a talk show "Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak", said that in this era where everything ends up getting recorded, it becomes extremely difficult to open up to people as anything you say might be taken out of context.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant shared, "It is very difficult because you know, you talk to people who have gone through some experiences in their life. So it is very difficult to open in front of other people, and especially when there are cameras. Once it's gone, it's a Xerox. People do pick up the clip, and you know, they want to create their sort of conversation. Sometimes it happens that you say a statement and the rest of the people start picking it up, and it becomes a very opinionative world."

Rashami added that in the world of social media, everyone has an opinion, and everyone's opinion reaches various parts of the world.

"And in today's technology world, where AI is leading the world, you know, social media has given a platform to the people who are sitting in one corner of the world and still having an opinion which can also reach India, where we are sitting together."

She pointed out that in such an environment, it becomes crucial to have real conversations.

"So we cannot take things lightly the way we want. All we can do is have the real conversation. Our guest should also feel comfortable, and you know, you cannot control anyone's mind", she added.

Sharing how she wishes for her show to be a source of inspiration for many, Rashami added, "But in your life, there is a constant change that is happening. How you accept those changes will also give a lot of inspiration to the other people who are watching this show. So this show is all about that."

