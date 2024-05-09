Rashmika Mandanna confirms signing Salman's 'Sikandar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Pushpa 2 actor Rashmika Mandanna has officially announced her collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the much-anticipated action thriller 'Sikandar'.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning.

Both the production house and Rashmika herself confirmed the news.

The production house officially announced the news on its social media handles, and wrote, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is still basking on the success of her latest movie 'Animal,' where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film became a box-office hit.

The actress will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in 'Kubera', which stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

'Kubera' is all set to release in theatres on December 31 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor