Rashmika Mandanna Injured In Accident: Animal Actress Shares Health Update With Fans

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been keeping a low profile for quite sometime recently opened up about a minor accident she experienced. On Monday, the actress shared an update on her situation. Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "I know it's been a while since I came on here or was even seen in public. The reason I haven't been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors." She reassured her fans that she is now on the mend and ready to return to work.

In her message, Rashmika spoke about the importance of self-care, stating, "Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Because life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day."On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal. It is gearing up for her next major role in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to release on December 6, coinciding with Chhava. In Chhava, Rashmika will portray Yeshubai Bhosle, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta. The actress is also part of Salman Khan's Sikandar and Rashmika is expected to depart for Europe by the end of this year to shoot a few songs.

The film was announced this Eid and is slated for release next Eid. Not long back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan has resumed filming despite a rib injury, with a photo of him recently going viral on social media. According to the portal, the film’s team is currently working on a meticulously designed set depicting Dharavi and Matunga, costing around Rs 15 crore. The shooting schedule will last 45 days before the crew moves to a palace in Hyderabad for the next phase. Despite his injury, Salman Khan is committed to his role and performing with full dedication. Sikandar also represents AR Murugadoss’s highly anticipated return to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus following Akira (2016).