Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to Reports of Her Charging Over Rs 4 Crore for Films After 'Animal' Success

Actress Rashmika Mandanna responded to reports alleging a fee hike following the success of her recent film "Animal." The actress, whose performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie has drawn mixed reviews, was rumored to have raised her fee to Rs 4 to 4.5 crore per film. However, Rashmika refuted these claims in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday (February 6).

The post from a film portal read, "BUZZ⚠️#RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success 🏃From inside reports, Currently she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film." Responding to the rumors, Rashmika expressed her disbelief, stating, "Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?"

"Animal" delves into the intricate relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, set against a backdrop of revenge and violence. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimrii, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

The film attracted controversy post-release, mainly due to Ranbir's character, Ranvijay, depicted as a self-proclaimed "alpha male." Criticized for promoting sexism, violence, and toxic masculinity, "Animal" faced backlash from both critics and audiences alike.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun’s "Pushpa: The Rule." She is also filming for Telugu movies titled "Rainbow" and "The Girlfriend," and will star in the Hindi film "Chaava" opposite Vicky Kaushal.