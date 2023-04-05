Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli in Pushpa 2

April 5, 2023

On the occasion of  Rashmika Mandanna's  birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule wished her by dropping a new poster of the film. The actress is reprising the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. In the poster, Rashmika can be seen wearing a red blouse. She completed her look with tiny jhumkis and a red bindi. Her tresses were left open and she opted for a subtle makeup. 

The makers of film took to social media and tweeted, "#TeamPushpaTheRule wishes the gorgeous 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very happy birthday! May you continue to rule out hearts. Icon star @alluarjun @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @PushpaMovie." The film is directed by Sukumar. The shoot began in December 2022 and completed its first schedule in Vizag. The movie is expected to release in 2024.

