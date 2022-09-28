Rashmika Mandanna shines at red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna won Most Stylish Performer of the Year Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 held at J.W Marriott in Mumbai. She is also known as the National crush. She made her acting debut with 2016 Kannada film Kity Party, and Telugu debut with chalo in 2018. She is also set to make her Hindi debut with film Goodbye. Her lead successful films such as Anjani Putra, Geetha Govindam, Bheeshma, Pushpa- The Rise and Sita Ramam. Rashmika is making headlines and all for the right resons. Fashion goals seems to be the reson of the actor being in news. Rashmika is rocking it in all style.

Over the years, celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Thackeray have graced the prestigious event. Partnering with Lokmat for the most stylish awards for 2022 is the Amazon. With top brands, large selection and easy returns - there couldn’t have been a better partner to glam up this exciting event. Amazon believes that each individual should be able to express their own individuality in their own unique style and enables them to do so ease with ease of choice, returns and great offers. What makes the event more exciting is that it coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival that has great offers running across top fashion and beauty brands.