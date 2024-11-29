Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Show in Black Saree, Dances to Iconic 'Angaaron' Song at Pushpa 2 Mumbai Event (Watch Video)

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is set to hit theaters soon, and excitement for the film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil, is at an all-time high. This sequel follows the success of "Pushpa: The Rise," which was released in 2021. Fans can look forward to Allu Arjun's quirky dialogues, Rashmika's charming style, and Fahad Faasil's menacing presence in this new installment.

Recently, Allu Arjun and Rashmika promoted the movie in Mumbai, where a video of Rashmika performing the viral dance step to the song "Saami Sami" went viral. The promotional event saw both stars dressed in stylish black outfits, with Rashmika turning heads in an off-shoulder black saree that accentuated her look. As she took the stage, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers as she showcased the popular dance move.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh embodies Bengali vibes in quintessential yellow taxi in Kolkata

Currently, the promotion for "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is in full swing, with just seven days remaining until its release on December 5. Notably, the film is expected to be one of the longest in Indian cinema history, potentially surpassing the runtime of Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," which was 3 hours and 21 minutes. Reports suggest that "Pushpa 2" may also exceed this length, with audiences preparing for a theatrical experience of around three and a half hours.