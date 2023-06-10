Rashmika praises Maitreyi dancing on 'Saami Saami'; calls her 'stunner'

By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 12:39 PM 2023-06-10T12:39:03+5:30 2023-06-10T12:50:07+5:30

Mumbai, June 10

Mumbai, June 10 Actress Rashmika Mandanna has called 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan after seeing her dance on the number 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the young performer has reacted saying she will never have 'imposter syndrome' about dancing again.

Rashmika took to Twitter, where she re-shared a clip by a fan, where Maitreyi is seen dancing on the track originally picturised on Allu Arjun and herself.

Praising Maitreyi, Rashamika wrote: "Stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. Sending you full love."

Maitreyi could not contain her excitement seeing Rashmika's message.

She tweeted back: "I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika."

'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

