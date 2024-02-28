Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda To Shoot 25-Minute Long Takes Without a Cut, for Their Upcoming Film Fairy Folk

Renowned actor Mukul Chadda offered some interesting insights into his experience working on the upcoming feature film "Fairy Folk," slated to hit cinemas on the 1st of March. Directed by Karan Gour, the film promises to surprise audiences with its unique approach to storytelling. In a departure from conventional filming methods, Mukul Chadda shares that working on "Fairy Folk" was unlike any other project he had been a part of. He reveals, "There were really long takes, some as long as 25 minutes! It felt like I was back doing theatre or an entirely improvised play."

The director of the film, Karan Gour, entrusted Mukul Chadda and co-star Rasika Dugal with the freedom to improvise scenes for extended durations without interrupting the flow. Mukul reminisces about his theatre days, likening the experience to a seamless theatrical performance where the narrative unfolds without breaks, not only for the audiences, but also for the performers. "The liberty given by Karan Gour to explore our way through scenes without frequent cuts is very liberating for an actor. We also shot scenes in the same order as you will see them, and it really felt like a journey where we were living the lives of our characters and discovering them through the film. And I think there's something naturally instinctive and authentic that emerges out of an improvised process," Mukul says. "Fairy Folk" promises to offer viewers a captivating cinematic experience, blending elements of spontaneity and creativity to bring its narrative to life on the big screen. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this unique cinematic endeavor.

