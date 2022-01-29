Rasika Dugal kicks off second schedule of 'Spike'

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actress Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the second schedule of 'Spike' in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

The schedule was earlier timed to begin on the actor's birthday on January 17. However, owing to the rising safety concerns with the third wave of Covid-19, the team at 'Spike' postponed it.

The versatile powerhouse will be stationed in Dev Bhoomi for five days. The said series marks her first sports drama that will witness her in the role of a volleyball coach.

Thrilled about learning new skills for her role, Rasika trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai before she kicked off the shoot for Spike.

Rasika says: "After much back and forth, several obstacles and many efforts at realigning our dates...and our energies, we have finally managed to start the second schedule of Spike. As we inch closer to the end, I am curious about how this story will come together."

"I am always a tad nervous when I go back to a character after a break. But it's always great to embrace that nervousness and work with it. Let's see what experiences this schedule brings with it! Afterall, the hills always inspire magic."

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Delhi Crime Season 2', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' and a few more unannounced projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor