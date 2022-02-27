Rasika Dugal shoots for 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in UK

Mumbai, Feb 27 Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has started the shoot of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in the UK. She will be stationed in the UK for a month. The film will be headlined by Rasika and 'Made In Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur.

Earlier, Rasika took to her social media handle and shared the news of having commenced its shoot with her fans and followers.

She posted a picture with her co-actor Arjun Mathur and the rest of the team. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rasika wrote, "While the monkey is merely bored, man has boredom plus imagination. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' NOW FILMING."

The Out Of Love actor piqued our curiosity with the quirky caption and made us wonder about its relevance to the film.

Rasika will be seen stepping into the shoes of a volleyball coach for a series titled 'Spike'. The actor was shooting for the project in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

She awaits the streaming of 'Delhi Crime 2'.

