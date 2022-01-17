Rasika Dugal to celebrate her birthday on sets of sports drama 'Spike'

Mumbai, Jan 17 Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for shows like 'Mirzapur', 'Delhi Crime', 'Humorously Yours', will ring in a working birthday as she is currently shooting for the second schedule of the sports drama series 'Spike' in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Commenting on her plans for the day, the actress said, "Being at the center of a sports drama is very exciting for me. On my birthday, I will be shooting for the series 'Spike' in the mountains."

Rasika sees the set as a beautiful contrast for her special day, "The thrilling chaos of a set accompanied by the beautiful calm of the hills. What more could I ask for?"

'Spike' marks Rasika's foray into the genre of sports drama as she will be seen essaying the role of a volleyball coach in the show. As part of her prep, she underwent training for the game for three months in Mumbai.

In addition, Rasika's upcoming projects include the second season of the International Emmy winner 'Delhi Crime' and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

