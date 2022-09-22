Rasika Dugal to star in dramedy 'Little Thomas'

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Rasika Dugal, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Delhi Crime 2', will next be seen in a dramedy titled 'Little Thomas'.

'Little Thomas' is a film directed by National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza. Rasika and Kaushal have previously collaborated on a short film 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh'.

Talking about the new project Rasika said: "Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family."

"I have known Kaushal since we were students at FTII. He has a quiet and unique style of storytelling which I am naturally drawn to. Shooting times are always chaotic but I feel we are creating something special."

The production went on floors recently and will be shot across Mumbai and Goa for a month.

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Mirzapur 3', 'Adhura', 'Spike', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', and 'Fairy Folk'.

