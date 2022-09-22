Rasika Dugal to star in dramedy 'Little Thomas'
By IANS | Published: September 22, 2022 11:42 AM 2022-09-22T11:42:02+5:30 2022-09-22T11:55:51+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Rasika Dugal, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Delhi Crime 2', will next be seen in a dramedy titled 'Little Thomas'.
'Little Thomas' is a film directed by National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza. Rasika and Kaushal have previously collaborated on a short film 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh'.
Talking about the new project Rasika said: "Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family."
"I have known Kaushal since we were students at FTII. He has a quiet and unique style of storytelling which I am naturally drawn to. Shooting times are always chaotic but I feel we are creating something special."
The production went on floors recently and will be shot across Mumbai and Goa for a month.
Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Mirzapur 3', 'Adhura', 'Spike', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', and 'Fairy Folk'.
