Rasika Dugal wraps up second schedule of supernatural horror 'Adhura'

Mumbai, June 19 Actress Rasika Dugal has wrapped up the second schedule of the upcoming supernatural horror series 'Adhura'.

The series marks her first brush with the supernatural horror genre. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a school counselor, who's about to unmask the horror in the newly announced series.

She has shot for one schedule in Ooty and has recently wrapped the second schedule in Mumbai. Rasika will shoot for the third schedule in Ooty next month.

Rasika posted a reel from the sets of 'Adhura' and captioned it: "Spooked."

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and starring Rasika and Ishwak Singh, the Amazon Prime Videos' 'Adhura' outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Spike', 'Delhi Crime Season 2' and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

