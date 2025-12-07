Raveena Tandon celebrates 51 years of her father's directorial 'Majboor'

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actress Raveena Tandon celebrated her father's hit directorial with Amitabh Bachchan, "Majboor", completing 51 years of release with a special social media post.

Sharing a poster from the 1974 action thriller on her Insta Stories, Raveena wrote, "it's 51 yrs of the super hit "Majboor"... Release on 6 Dec 1974 (sic)."

Written by former writer duo Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar), the story of "Majboor" is believed to be loosely inspired by two 1970 Hollywood projects– "Zig Zag" and "Cold Sweat".

If the reports are to be believed, Salim-Javed first narrated the story to filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, who liked it, but he wished to make a movie on a larger scale. Finally, the film was made by Ravi Tandon, whereas Ramesh Sippy made "Sholay" written by the writer duo.

"Majboor" enjoys an ensemble cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Pran, Farida Jalal, Sulochana Latkar, D. K. Sapru, Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu, Rehman, and Mac Mohan in key roles, along with others.

"Majboor" shares the journey of Ravi Khanna (Played by Amitabh Bachchan), a terminally ill man who frames himself for murder to secure the future of his family. Following a successful operation, he ends up escaping police custody and goes on a quest to find the real killer.

The music for the drama was scored by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, while the lyrics were provided by Anand Bakshi.

Turning out to be a box office success, "Majboor" was later remade in Telugu by director K. Raghavendra Rao with the name "Raja" (1976), in Tamil as "Naan Vazhavaippen" (1979), and the remade Malayalam version of the movie was called "Ee Kaikalil (1986).

Not just that, the film was also reportedly an inspiration for the 2008 film "Jimmy".

Apart from "Majboor", Ravi Tandon has delivered many other hits as a director, including "Khel Khel Mein", "Anhonee", "Nazrana", "Khud-daar", and Zindagi".

