Raveena Tandon exudes boss lady vibes in white pantsuit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : The 90's diva, Raveena Tandon continues to charm her fans. She has always garnered praise for her elegant looks and fashion sense.

The actor on Tuesday took to her Instagram and posted pictures from a recent photoshoot. She captioned the post, "The White Knight... The white Purity which absorbs and infuses all."

There's no better season than summer when you can good to go with a white dress. The 'Mohra' actor chose the white pantsuit with a pair of quirky earrings and silver rings to match her look. The actor rocked the attire as she tied her hair in a bun. To enhance her look, she opted for a natural makeup look with bright eyes.

As soon as the pictures were dropped, netizens chimed in the comment section.

Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis, while another wrote, "God bless you always beautiful".

Another social media user from Bangladesh wrote, "The Ever Green Ravishing Raveena!!! From Bangladesh!!!".

Recently, Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year. The celebration for her new feat is still going on. Raveena treated fans with some inside pictures in which, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre could be seen partying together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty.

