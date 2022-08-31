Ravie Dubey misses being with wife Sargun on Ganpati utsav
By IANS | Published: August 31, 2022 05:30 PM 2022-08-31T17:30:05+5:30 2022-08-31T17:45:07+5:30
Mumbai, Aug 31 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' fame Ravie Dubey is excited about bringing Ganpati home and says he is missing his wife Sargun Mehta during the celebrations.
He said: "In Mumbai it is a natural feeling to get Ganpati at home. The city is vibrant with joy. The environment is positive. Faith in life and God is forever. After 2 years the festivities can be seen everywhere."
Asked if he is missing Sargun, the 'Mastyakand' actor said: "Of course I am missing her as she is out of the country. Nevertheless, bappa is in the house. The vibes are positive. I want happiness, peace and health for everyone. We all should live in present. One should live one day at a time. Life is precious."
While talking about what is new on the career front, he said: "There are talks on for the new project and I am doing something too which will be announced soon. I am focussed on doing OTT".
