Reem Shaikh kept fearing someone would tamper with her coffee after filming

Mumbai, March 20 Actress Reem Shaikh, who essays the role of Ankita Rastogi, in the streaming show ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’, has shared an anecdote about a peculiar trait of her character.

Her character, a sharp-witted lawyer, tampers with the coffee of those whom she doesn’t like. The actress said that as a coffee lover, she cringed at the thought of someone doing the same to her coffee.

She said: "Playing Ankita is fun, she is smart, strong and independent, someone GenZ would resonate with. But there is one habit of hers that had me raising an eyebrow. Let's just say, Ankita has a creative way of getting her point across. It's funny but I must admit, even as a coffee lover myself, I cringed a little at the thought of someone tampering with my beloved brew after filming that scene.”

She further mentioned: “I remember thinking, 'Seriously', But then I realised, it adds a hilarious twist to the plot. It is even more hilarious how my friends and I have turned Ankita coffee tampering method into a running joke. Whenever they tease me, I playfully warn them, 'Remember, I have my own Ankita moments waiting for you!' It's all in good fun, and we can't help but laugh about it. It's become our quirky way of bonding, and I wouldn't have it any other way. However, I think my friends are also a bit scared – they're aware of Ankita's tactics and they know I'm not one to back down from a challenge.”

‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ streams on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor