Reese Witherspoon spotted holding hands with German financier Oliver Haarmann

Washington [US], September 6 : Reese Witherspoon has confirmed her relationship with German financier Oliver Haarmann, as the two were spotted holding hands during a stroll in New York City, according to Page Six.

The Legally Blonde actor, and Haarmann were seen together on Wednesday, confirming their relationship after months of speculation about their relationship.

The couple was photographed leaving their hotel and heading towards an SUV, with Witherspoon holding onto Haarmann.

According to Page Six, their relationship first made headlines in July when they were seen having dinner at L'Artusi in the West Village.

Sources at the time revealed Page Six that the pair had been secretly dating for months, spending an entire weekend together.

Despite the growing rumours, another insider told People that the two were "just friends" and that Witherspoon was taking things slow.

"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son," the source said.

This marks Witherspoon's first public relationship since her divorce from Jim Toth, finalised in August last year, after 12 years of marriage. Haarmann, on the other hand, was previously married to Mala Gaonkar, with whom he shares two sons.

