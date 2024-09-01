Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe to join Liam Neeson in dark heist comedy

Washington [US], September 1 : Deacon Phillippe, son of acclaimed actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, is on the cusp of making his feature film debut alongside veteran star Liam Neeson.

According to a report from Deadline, 20-year-old Phillippe is currently in discussions to join the cast of the upcoming heist comedy film, '4 Kids Walk into a Bank'.

The film, which is being adapted from the graphic novel by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss, will also feature Talia Ryder, Noah Jupe, Whitney Peak, and Jack Dylan Grazer.

The movie, described by Deadline as a "dark heist comedy," will be directed by Frankie Shaw.

The plot centres around Neeson's character, Danny, an ex-bank robber who is drawn back into the criminal world when his granddaughter, Paige (played by Ryder), learns of a new heist planned by his old gang. To protect her grandfather, Paige enlists her closest friends to rob the bank themselves, aiming to thwart the gang's plans.

This potential film role marks an exciting new chapter for Deacon Phillippe, who is also pursuing a career in music.

In April 2023, Phillippe released his debut album, 'A New Earth', which he recorded while attending New York University.

Reflecting on the challenging process of balancing his studies and music, Phillippe noted, "Recording it in my dorm while attending school was one of the most challenging things I ever did," in an interview reported by People magazine.

Deacon first appeared on-screen in a guest role on Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' in its third season, playing Parker, a member of the rival debate team to star Devi Vishwakumar.

The series' creator, Mindy Kaling, had previously spoken about Deacon's passion for acting, stating, "Reese had told me that he was interested in performing ... and I only had this role that seemed really good for him."

According to People magazine, in a statement about his son's career, Ryan Phillippe expressed his pride, saying, "I am so proud. He's about to go to college for music. That's his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music."

