R|Elan, JJ Valaya showcase eco-friendly fabrics on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Renowned fashion designer JJ Valaya showcased his latest collection from his bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV Kapurthala, on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) x FDCI.

R|Elan has a partnership with renowned designer and couturier JJ Valaya to display a unique collection from his bridge-to-luxury brand JJV Kapurthala during Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, which began on March 13 at the World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The collection incorporated innovative materials. It is made from Relan's eco-friendly fabrics, crafted from recycled PET bottles, and innovative technologies such as R|Elan Kooltex, ensuring both style and sustainability. From reducing textile waste to enhancing garment performance, JJV seamlessly integrated ethical practices into its design ethos.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hemant D Sharma, President - Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said, "RIL's collaboration with JJ Valaya's JJV Kapurthala exemplifies our commitment to nurturing the best talent while advancing sustainability and circularity in the textile and fashion industry. By integrating R|Elan eco-conscious fabrics and innovative technologies, we have not only fostered a new wave of creativity in the luxury segment but also championed sustainable and circular concepts throughout the value chain."

Designer JJ Valaya shared, "It was a pleasure to work with exquisite fabrics in putting together our new line, especially when those fabrics champion sustainability. R|Elan™ fabrics have beautifully complemented our prints and cuts, offering versatility and diverse weights that adapt well to various silhouettes from our stable."

This season's collection from JJV Kapurthala called 'Char' encompassed the perennial spirit of travel dressing for occasions, which also defines the core of the brand ideology.

The JJV Kapurthala "Char" collection brought the glory of celebrated styles without the burden of heavy embellishments. It was occasion wear inspired by the personal travelogues of the fame Maharaja Jagjit Singh of Kapurthala.

The JJV brand with the innovations of R|Elan wove a great fashion narrative inspired by a ruler who transcended borders and brought a symphony of cultures, elegance and grace into the country.

Actor Kubbra Sait walked the ramp for the R|elan x JJV Kapurthala at the Lakme Fashion Week.

For women's wear, the rich multi-printed lehengas with discreet, glittering cholis will be ideal for traditional wear. The colourful, striped saree with delicate borders, cinched at the waist with the popular Valaya belts was teamed with matching cholis and at times topped with Valaya's famed Ika jackets. The long, line kurta with traditional circular motifs was cleverly teamed with striped pants in matching colours.

Men's wear was simple and elegant with just a hint of detailing. The multi-coloured, vertically, stripped kurta shirt with two patch pockets set the look of the line. The sleek, black, bundgala jacket with contrast, piped, patch pockets were teamed with matching pants and a multi-striped shirt for an added accent.

The look was aimed at contemporary buyers who desire ensembles that speak a traditional yet unconventional language. The travel-inspired looks offered creations that could move with stylish ease globally. It was a grand amalgamation of colours, textures and styles with JJV's characteristic signature - the Shifting Leaves Chevron making an impressive appearance.

The JJV Kapurthala 'Char' collection unveiled a stylish story with elegance as it chalked an exciting fashion journey with R|Elan when tradition and luxury embraced innovation for conscious dressing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor